Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK house-building slows to weakest since May 2020 - PMI

06/08/2022 | 04:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The City of London financial district can be seen as people walk along the south side of the River Thames, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Construction of new homes in Britain almost ground to a halt last month as builders feared the cost-of-living squeeze and rising interest rates would constrain demand, a closely watched survey showed on Wednesday.

May's S&P Global/CIPS construction Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 56.4 in May from 58.2 in April, the lowest reading since January and broadly in line with economists' median expectation in a Reuters poll.

The fall was led by a slump in the house-building component to its lowest since May 2020 at 50.7.

"Residential construction activity was close to stagnation in May, which represented its worst performance for two years amid signs of softer demand and a headwind from low consumer confidence," Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global, said.

Bolstered by surging house prices, Britain's construction industry weathered the pandemic relatively well. Output in March was 3.7% above its pre-COVID level, a better performance than most other sectors.

However, the construction sector is not immune to broader headwinds slowing Britain's economy.

Consumer price inflation hit a 40-year high of 9.0% in April and Britain's most closely watched measure of consumer sentiment, from GfK, sank to its lowest since records began in 1974.

Weak consumer confidence also hit businesses in Britain's much larger services sector, according to PMI figures released on Tuesday.

The all-sector PMI - which wraps together services, manufacturing and construction data - sank to its lowest since February 2021 at 53.4, down from 58.2 in April.

Despite the darker growth outlook, fears of rising inflation prompted the Bank of England to raise interest rates to 1.0% in May, their highest since 2009. Financial markets see rates hitting 3% by November next year.

High inflation and rising borrowing costs were the main reasons construction companies gave for a drop in optimism about the year ahead to its lowest since August 2020.

The figures did show supply-chain delays shortened by the most since February 2020. Input cost inflation fell from the record rate it hit in April, but was still close to the highest readings in the past 25 years.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Toby Chopra)

By David Milliken


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:04aEuro zone GDP growth speeds up in Q1 despite Ukraine war, revised data show
RE
05:03aVehicle drives into a crowd in Berlin, about 30 injured - fire brigade
RE
05:01aA new spring for green govt bonds after Ukraine war freeze
RE
05:00aBritain's political risks, economic fears keep sterling under pressure
RE
05:00aOecd - negative supply shock from oil prices should have less of…
RE
05:00aOecd says inflation to peak in 2022 at 8.5% in oecd as a whole b…
RE
05:00aOecd - wherever inflation is driven by over-buoyant demand, as i…
RE
05:00aOecd sees u.s. growth of 2.5% in 2022 and 1.2% in 2023 (vs 3.7%…
RE
05:00aOecd sees chinese growth of 4.4% in 2022 and 4.9% in 2023 vs 5.1…
RE
05:00aOECD slashes growth outlook, but sees limited stagflation risk
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD Executive Says Company to Supply Batteries to Tesla
2European shares slip as Credit Suisse profit warning weighs on banks
3The pain after the gain: grocery deliverers reshuffle after lockdown bo..
4Inditex : reports first-quarter revenue growth of 36%
5LANXESS AG : Receives a Buy rating from UBS

HOT NEWS