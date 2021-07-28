UK house price growth cools as tax cut deadline passes - Nationwide
07/28/2021 | 02:15am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - British house prices rose 10.5% in July compared with the same month last year, slowing from June's leap of 13.4%, as a deadline for a full tax break for home buyers passed, mortgage lender Nationwide said.
In monthly terms, house prices fell by 0.5% from June, Nationwide said on Wednesday.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected prices to rise by 12.1% in annual terms and by 0.6% from June.
