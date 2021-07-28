Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK house price growth cools as tax cut deadline passes - Nationwide

07/28/2021 | 02:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: New residential homes are seen at a housing estate in Aylesbury

LONDON (Reuters) - British house prices rose 10.5% in July compared with the same month last year, slowing from June's leap of 13.4%, as a deadline for a full tax break for home buyers passed, mortgage lender Nationwide said.

In monthly terms, house prices fell by 0.5% from June, Nationwide said on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected prices to rise by 12.1% in annual terms and by 0.6% from June.

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:29aInternational investor concerns mount over China's tech rout
RE
02:28aASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : first SUV helps push up sales by more than 200%
RE
02:25aMetro Bank expects net loans to improve in H2, reports smaller loss
RE
02:24aRio Tinto first-half earnings more than doubles
RE
02:21aNikkei slips on Wall Street retreat, record virus cases in Tokyo
RE
02:18aChina boosts supply of thermal coal to flood-hit province
RE
02:15aUK house price growth cools as tax cut deadline passes - Nationwide
RE
02:15aMARIA MARTINEZ : German Consumer Confidence Set to Stagnate in August
DJ
02:14aBoE set to keep full-speed stimulus despite split over inflation risk
RE
02:11aClimate activists challenge Britain's support of North Sea oil and gas producers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Microsoft sees steady cloud growth after record quarterly profit
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : ANALYSIS: No gain without pain - Why China's reform push must hurt investors
3Apple says chip shortage reaches iPhone, growth forecast slows
4ISIGNTHIS LTD : iSignthis Ltd Quarterly Activities Report
5Google parent Alphabet reaches record quarterly revenue, profit in ad boom

HOT NEWS