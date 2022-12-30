UK house price growth record 'sharp' slowdown in December - Nationwide

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - British annual house price
growth marked a further "sharp" slowdown in December, mortgage
lender Nationwide said on Friday, adding that the final month of
2022 also saw prices record their worst run since 2008 on a
monthly basis.
In annual terms, house price growth slowed to 2.8% in
December from 4.4% in November, Nationwide said, compared with
the 2.3% growth forecast in a Reuters poll.
The lender said prices dipped 0.1% in December compared with
November, the fourth consecutive monthly price fall and the
worst run since the financial crisis. A Reuters poll of
economists had pointed to a fall of 0.7%.
"While financial market conditions have settled, mortgage
rates are taking longer to normalise and activity in the housing
market has shown few signs of recovery," Nationwide chief
economist Robert Gardner said in a statement.
"It will be hard for the market to regain much momentum in
the near term as economic headwinds strengthen, with real
earnings set to fall further and the labour market widely
projected to weaken as the economy shrinks."
(Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Alex Richardson and Louise
Heavens)