Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

UK house price rally to end next year but no big crash expected - Reuters poll

11/25/2022 | 01:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Britains house prices boom

LONDON (Reuters) - British house prices will fall in 2023, putting an end to years of bumper rises, but a large crash was unlikely despite the cost of living crisis and increased borrowing costs putting a lid on buyers' ability to fund purchases, a Reuters poll found.

As in much of the world, inflation has soared in Britain and so the Bank of England is pressing ahead with a series of interest rate increases just as the economy slips into a recession. That has put a bigger hole in the wallets of indebted consumers.

House prices fell for the first time in 28 months in October, according to a survey from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors which also showed a measure of expectations for house prices in 12 months' time slumped.

They will fall 4.7% next year nationwide, marking the first annual drop in over a decade, having likely risen 6.3% this year, according to the Nov. 8-24 poll of 20 housing market specialists.

"There is a rebalancing but nothing like we saw after the global financial crisis. Supply is still relatively tight so that is helping support prices," said Chris Druce at estate agency Knight Frank.

During the financial crisis house prices fell around 19% from peak to trough but have since roughly doubled, according to Land Registry data.

UK housebuilder Taylor Wimpey Plc said earlier this month it would build fewer homes this year than originally planned while bigger rival Persimmon Plc has said it expects 2023 land additions to be significantly lower, both likely affecting supply.

Prices will stage a modest recovery and increase 1.0% in 2024 - far behind expectations for general inflation - and then rise 3.5% in 2025.

When asked about the chance of a price crash within a year nine of 16 respondents said it was high or very high. Seven said it was low or very low. However, many of those who said the chance was high noted it would be more a correction than a crash.

"We see a one-year correction in 2023, with the economic performance and job numbers a little better than expected. 2023 will be a very difficult year but life will feel semi-normal in 2024," said Tony Williams at consultancy Building Value.

The BoE has raised Bank Rate from a pandemic-era record low of 0.10% to 3.00% in under a year and is set to add another 50 basis points next month, another Reuters poll predicted, making borrowing even more expensive.

When asked how much prices would fall from peak to trough the median response was 10% but that would still not be enough to make housing affordable - as a group, analysts said prices would need to fall 15% to do so.

Peak-to-trough forecasts were in a 2.0% to 17.5% range.

Rating the value of national house prices on a scale of 1 to 10 from extremely cheap to extremely expensive, the median response from analysts was 8, up from August's 7 estimate. In London it was an unchanged 8.

In London, usually bolstered by foreign investment and a dearth of supply, the median forecast showed prices would fall 7.0% next year. They will then flatline in 2024 and rise 4.0% in 2025, according to the poll.

Forecasts for next year were in a wide range, from a 12.5% drop to a 4.0% rise, highlighting uncertainty in the market.

"Prices have further to fall in London due to exacerbated affordability issues. New builds are also likely to plummet in London as build cost inflation and reduced development finance starts to bite," said Mark Farmer at Cast Consultancy.

(For other stories from the Reuters quarterly housing market polls:)

(Reporting by Jonathan Cable; polling by Sarupya Ganguly and Susobhan Sarkar; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Jonathan Cable


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.07% 0.55863 Delayed Quote.4.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.11% 0.619686 Delayed Quote.6.13%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.12% 0.8601 Delayed Quote.2.65%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.21% 0.010141 Delayed Quote.2.49%
PERSIMMON PLC 0.84% 1325.5 Delayed Quote.-53.59%
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC 1.01% 105.05 Delayed Quote.-40.14%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.08% 0.826098 Delayed Quote.12.03%
Latest news "Economy"
01:36aNigerian gunmen kidnap 60 in latest attack in the northwest
RE
01:25aIsraeli far right's Ben-Gvir to be police minister in coalition deal
RE
01:20aBritish nurses announce unprecedented strike
RE
01:18aDollar set for weekly loss as investors brace for slower Fed rises
RE
01:16aBrokers, investors back Chinese state firms, toeing Beijing's line
RE
01:14aMarketmind: Hangover
RE
01:12aUkraine struggles to restore power as Russia targets energy grid
RE
01:09aAtlantia exit highlights Milan's battle to retain market heavyweights
RE
01:07aUK house price rally to end next year but no big crash expected - Reuters poll
RE
01:05aAustralian shares end higher on hopes of slower Fed rate hikes
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1More than 20,000 new hires have left Apple supplier Foxconn's Zhengzhou..
2Exclusive-Foxconn woes could hit at least 30% of iPhone Nov shipments f..
3Brokers, investors back Chinese state firms, toeing Beijing's line
4Investors look for clues on consumer health as holiday shopping kicks o..
5Rupee gains in line with Asian FX, runs into resistance at 81.50/USD

HOT NEWS