UK house prices drop by most since 2009: Nationwide

Today at 02:12 am

LONDON (Reuters) - British house prices fell by 3.8% in annual terms in July, the largest drop since July 2009, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Tuesday.

The reading was in line with the consensus from a Reuters poll of economists. House prices fell 0.2% month-on-month, Nationwide said. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Kate Holton)