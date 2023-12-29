A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a drop of 1.4%.
LONDON (Reuters) - British house prices fell by 1.8% in the 12 months to December, a bigger drop than expected, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Friday.
A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a drop of 1.4%.
In month-on-month terms, prices in December were flat compared with November.
(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by Jason Neely)
