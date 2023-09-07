Halifax said house prices were 4.6% lower last month than in August 2022, compared with a 2.5% annual fall in July.
LONDON (Reuters) - British house prices have fallen at the sharpest pace since 2009 over the past year, reflecting the increasing impact of higher interest rates, mortgage lender Halifax said on Thursday.
Halifax said house prices were 4.6% lower last month than in August 2022, compared with a 2.5% annual fall in July.
Prices fell 1.9% in August alone, the biggest monthly fall since November 2022.
(Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Paul Sandle)
