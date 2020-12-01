Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK house prices jump by most in nearly six years - Nationwide

12/01/2020 | 03:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Houses are seen painted in various colours in a residential street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British house prices rose by the most in nearly six years in November, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Tuesday, as a boom in the housing market accelerates while the broader economy struggles with coronavirus.

In annual terms, prices rose by 6.5%, Nationwide said.

Prices rose by 0.9% from October, a slight acceleration in the monthly growth pace.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a slowdown in the pace of increases.

Britain's housing market has bounced back strongly from the COVID-19 shock in recent months, propelled by demand for bigger properties from people who were locked down at home in the spring and finance minister Rishi Sunak's emergency tax cut for buyers that is due to expire in March.

Bank of England data on Monday showed mortgage approvals were at their highest in more than 13 years.

The strength in demand contrasts with weakness in the economy as a whole which is struggling again with fresh coronavirus restrictions.

"A relatively narrow cohort of well-off households, who already own their homes with little debt, seem to be driving the market with the savings that they have realised this year from working from home," Samuel Tombs, an economist with Pantheon Macroeconomics, said.

The government might extend the tax break or announce a new mortgage guarantee scheme to prevent house prices from giving back some of 2020's gains next year, he said.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist, said the outlook remained highly uncertain against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"However, housing market activity is likely to slow in the coming quarters, perhaps sharply, if the labour market weakens as most analysts expect, especially once the stamp duty holiday expires at the end of March," Gardner said.

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:41aShell faces Dutch court as climate change activists demand end to emissions
RE
03:41aHong Kong October retail sales fall 8.8% year on year as coronavirus lingers
RE
03:38aU.S. imposes sanctions on Chinese firm accused of undermining democracy in Venezuela
RE
03:35aTime for final preparations for life outside EU, UK tells firms
RE
03:29aJapan's growth strategy includes steps to promote mergers among SME's
RE
03:28aLondon stocks jump as China data fuels recovery hopes
RE
03:28aIndia's November diesel sales down 7% y/y, petrol up 5% - preliminary data
RE
03:11aUK house prices jump by most in nearly six years - Nationwide
RE
03:09aRupee hits 1-1/2-month high; RBI liquidity stance eyed
RE
03:05aARCADIA COLLAPSE 'TRAGIC' BUT MANAGEMENT ERRED : UK's Gove
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CNOOC LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE - TRUMP TO ADD CHINA'S SMIC AND CNOOC TO DEFENSE BLACKLIST: sources
2UniCredit CEO steps down in clash with board
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : Moderna files for U.S. vaccine authorization, will seek EU nod
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Cyber Monday poised to mark record for U.S. online retail sales
5OPEC+ postpones talks to Dec 3 amid disagreements - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ