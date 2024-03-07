In month-on-month terms, house prices rose by 0.4%, the fifth consecutive such increase.
LONDON (Reuters) - British house prices rose by 1.7% in the year to February, slowing from January's 2.3% increase, data from mortgage lender Halifax showed on Thursday.
(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Kate Holton)
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed in early trading on Thursday against a weaker U.S. dollar, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested rate cuts will likely come later this year.
