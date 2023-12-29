(Alliance News) - UK house prices were unchanged on a monthly basis in December, according to figures from Nationwide.

The Nationwide house price index showed no change in seasonally-adjusted UK house prices in the final month of the year, after a 0.2% rise in November from October. December's reading was in line with FXStreet-cited market consensus.

In December, the average UK house price stood at GBP257,443, down slightly from GBP258,557 the prior month, without seasonal adjustment.

Annually, non-seasonally adjusted prices fell 1.8% in December, softening from a 2.0% fall in November. However, December's decline was slightly steeper than the 1.4% pencilled in by the market. Compared to their all-time high in late summer 2022, house prices were 4.5% lower.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist commented: "Housing market activity was weak throughout 2023. The total number of transactions has been running at circa 10% below pre-pandemic levels over the past six months, with those involving a mortgage down even more, circa 20%, reflecting the impact of higher borrowing costs. On the flip side, the volume of cash transactions has continued to run above pre-Covid levels.

"Even though house prices are modestly lower and incomes have been rising strongly, at least in cash terms, this hasn't been enough to offset the impact of higher mortgage rates, which in recent months were still more than three times the record lows prevailing in 2021 in the wake of the pandemic."

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News deputy news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved