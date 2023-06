LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - British house prices rose by 0.1% in June from May, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Friday.

Compared with June last year, the average house price was down 3.5% after a 3.4% annual fall in May, Nationwide said.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected prices to fall by 0.3% in month-on-month terms and by an annual 4.0%.

(Reporting by William James; editing by Sarah Young)