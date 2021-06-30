Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK households bolstered their savings in early 2021 lockdown

06/30/2021 | 02:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: New residential homes are seen at a housing estate in Aylesbury

LONDON (Reuters) - British households raised their savings sharply in early 2021 as coronavirus lockdowns closed bars, restaurants and many shops, potentially boosting their spending power as the restrictions are gradually lifted.

The country's savings ratio, which measures the income households saved as a proportion of their disposable income, rose to 19.9% from 16.1% in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Office for National Statistics said.

That was the second-highest savings ratio on record after a leap to 25.9% in the April-June period last year during the first coronavirus lockdowns.

The data also showed Britain's economy shrank a bit more than previously thought in the January-March period as gross domestic product contracted by 1.6% in the first quarter.

The ONS had previously estimated GDP shrank by 1.5% in the first quarter.

Household spending was weaker than first estimated.

The hit to GDP in early 2021 was just a fraction of the roughly 20% slump in the second quarter of 2020 when Britain was in its first lockdown. Many businesses have adapted to the rules by, for example, ramping up their online operations.

Separate figures from the ONS showed Britain's current account deficit narrowed to 12.828 billion pounds ($17.76 billion) in the first quarter as the tightening of coronavirus rules hit the economy and hurt demand for imports.

The balance of payments shortfall was equivalent to 2.4% of GDP compared with 4.8% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

($1 = 0.7223 pounds)

(Reporting by William Schomberg and Andy Bruce)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:58aDEUTSCHE BANK  : license to sponsor Hong Kong IPOs suspended -source
RE
02:56aWhat inflation? Pandemic leaves emerging Asia's consumer recovery behind
RE
02:53aK+S  : Global shares hold near highs as investors await U.S. jobs data
RE
02:52aBritain's Dixons Carphone posts 34% profit jump as online sales help
RE
02:50aChina's Didi raises $4.4 billion in upsized U.S. IPO -sources
RE
02:49aEuro zone sentiment hits 21-year-high with further reopening
RE
02:47aEpazz StreamPay Will Release its Blockchain Smart Contract Technology for Supply Chain Industry to Trace Raw Materials of Finished Goods in the 4th Quarter
DJ
02:44aBrazil to suspend Indian COVID-19 vaccine deal as graft claims probed
RE
02:35aEXCLUSIVE : ChemChina seeks to raise $10 billion from Syngenta IPO - sources
RE
02:35aUK households bolstered their savings in early 2021 lockdown
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1K+S AG : K+S : Global shares hold near highs as investors await U.S. jobs data
2Dollar loiters near recent peaks as payrolls test looms
3ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : Baader Bank remains its Buy rating
4Berkshire's Munger says China right to clip Ma's wings
5EXTREME NETWORKS, INC. : EXTREME : The 10 most powerful companies in enterprise networking 2021

HOT NEWS