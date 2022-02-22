Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK immigration policies to blame for farming crisis - NFU head

02/22/2022 | 06:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A group of breeding sows are pictured inside a barn on a family pig farm near Driffield

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - Britain's immigration policies have caused a crisis in the pig sector while the government has failed to support domestic food production at a time of global instability, Minette Batters, President of the National Farmers Union said on Tuesday.

"Right now, the eyes of the world are currently on the growing tension and potential war between Russia and Ukraine," she told the NFU's annual conference.

"I would hope there are some in government who are taking note that these two countries produce 30% of global wheat exports," she said, adding the government's ambition for the countryside seems to be almost entirely focused on anything other than domestic food production.

Batters said the current crisis in the pig sector should have been avoided.

A combination of Brexit and COVID-19 have sparked an exodus of east European workers from abattoirs and meat processors, leaving pigs to back up in barns and fields across the country.

"There are currently 200,000 pigs on contract backed up on farm, 40,000 healthy pigs have been culled and simply thrown away. This, truly, is an utter disgrace and a disaster for the pig industry," she said.

"This is down to the government's poorly designed change to immigration policy and what I can only say appears to be their total lack of understanding of how food production works and what it needs."

Batters said the government's policies were contradictory, citing raising the bar for environmental standards at home while pursuing trade deals which support lower standards overseas.

The government claimed to value domestic food production but was making it difficult to find workers to harvest or process it, she said.

Batters said there was a looming crisis in the horticulture sector as new rules could mean a 38% increase in the compulsory wage rate, which growers would have to fund.

"This means there is real risk of further food inflation...and of British growers going out of business."

(Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By Nigel Hunt


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.51% 0.83665 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.47% 165.425 End-of-day quote.-0.87%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.14% 143.2 End-of-day quote.2.54%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.29% 79.29174 Delayed Quote.4.16%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.19% 786.25 End-of-day quote.2.01%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:00aEurodollar futures market betting hawkish Fed could ease rates, slightly, in 2024
RE
07:00aFUNDS WIN AGAIN WITH U.S. CURVE FLATTENERS : McGeever
RE
06:59aFUNDS WIN AGAIN WITH U.S. CURVE FLATTENERS : McGeever
RE
06:58aNigeria aims to increase oil production by year end -petroleum minister
RE
06:58aTSX futures down as Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate
RE
06:58aMedtronic quarterly profit jumps 16.5% on strong demand for heart devices
RE
06:57aMacy's holiday-quarter sales beat expectations
RE
06:51aFTSE Edges Higher, Sterling Could Rise Vs Euro on Ukraine Fears
DJ
06:50aEU may ban trade in Russian state bonds, sanction hundreds of people
RE
06:50aSri Lanka shares end flat after 4 sessions of losses
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Putin orders Russian troops to Ukraine after recognising breakaway regi..
2Allianz fires two managers in wake of investment fund collapse
3Ukraine war fears pummel stocks, lift oil to 7-year high
4Exclusive-HSBC targets 34% oil and gas emissions cut by 2030
5Volkswagen and top investor move closer to Porsche IPO

HOT NEWS