UK imposes sanctions on Belarusian figures over Ukraine invasion

Four defence officials, including the Belarus Chief of the General Staff and First Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Victor Gulevich, and two military enterprises have been included, the British foreign office said.

"The (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko regime actively aids and abets Russia's illegal invasion and will be made to feel the economic consequences for its support for Putin," Foreign Minister Liz Truss said in a statement.

