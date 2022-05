The CBI's headline order book index - which measures the extent to which order levels are above or below normal - rose to +26 in May from +14 in April, matching previous records from March and November.

"Manufacturers have reported output growth and order books improving in May. But cost pressures remain acute and are pushing manufacturers to raise prices," CBI deputy chief economist Anna Leach said.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)