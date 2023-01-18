Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

UK inflation cools slightly more than expected in December

01/18/2023 | 02:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Inflation in the UK cooled slightly in December, the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Wednesday.

In December, the consumer price index rose annually by 10.5%, compared to a 10.7% rise in November. Consensus had expected 10.6% inflation last month, according to FXStreet.

The print is down a from a four-decade high of 11.1% in October.

On a monthly basis, CPI rose by 0.4% in December, the same pace as in November and in line with market expectations.

The consumer price index, including owner occupiers' housing costs, rose by 9.2% in December, slowing from 9.3% in November.

The ONS said the largest downward contribution to the change in both CPI and CPIH annual inflation rates between November and December were transport, clothing and footwear, and recreation and culture.

Earlier this month, the Bank of England's chief economist said that a "distinctive context" within the UK creates the potential for inflation to prove "persistent."

In December, the Bank of England raised UK interest rates by 50 basis point to 3.5% in an attempt to return inflation to its 2% target.

In February, the Bank of England will meet again. Currently, markets expect another 50 basis point rise in rates.

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Latest news "Economy"
02:31aPearson annual profit rises 11%, ahead of forecasts
RE
02:29aChina reports big jump in foreign capital inflows on reopening bets
RE
02:29aBurberry's sales growth slows to 1% on China COVID hit
RE
02:28aUK's Currys keeps profit guidance despite deteriorating overseas business
RE
02:26aSmiths Groups expects higher FY23 revenue on strong demand
RE
02:24aWH Smith reports rise in revenue on strong travel demand
RE
02:23aAircraft crashes into building outside Ukrainian capital - Kyiv
RE
02:22aEuropean car sales jump in December
RE
02:20aRenault group sales fall 5.9% in 2022
RE
02:20aRenault group sales fall 5.9% in 2022, Europe order book at record levels
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Study: Only a few German stocks create high value for investors
2Steel recycler beats wind firm to become world's most sustainable compa..
3Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Result of Accelerated Placement..
4Marketmind: BOJ goes for broke
5Pinnacle Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS