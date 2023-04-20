The LSE saw red on Wednesday after data showed the March UK inflation rate was higher than expected. Headline inflation was down to 10.1%, while economists expected 9.8%. Core inflation remained steady at 6.2%. This fuelled fears that the Bank of England would have to increase rates for longer to curb rising prices.

The FTSE 100 ended the session 0.1% lower and opened in the red this morning, as oil prices fell on recession and demand fears, pushing commodity stocks lower.

However, good earnings from US banks are benefiting British lenders, limiting losses for the FTSE 100.

Among stocks, warehousing specialist Segro advanced 1.5% after it reported a strong start to 2023, due to high occupier demand and limited supply in the market.

Hochschild Mining fell 4.7% after it posted a drop of about 35% in annual adjusted core profit.

Later today, investor will be watching the UK's consumer confidence data to get more clues about the state of the economy.

Things to read today:

This isn’t wage-price inflation, its greedflation – and big companies are to blame (The Guardian)

Now is the time to buy bank shares (Financial Times)

Fisking Moulding's fulmination (Financial Times)