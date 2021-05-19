Log in
UK inflation more than doubles to 1.5% in April

05/19/2021 | 02:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Shoppers crossing the road in Oxford Street, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British consumer price inflation more than doubled in April to stand at 1.5%, up from 0.7% in March, official figures showed on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a rise in inflation to 1.4%.

A jump in regulated electricity and gas bills and higher clothing prices helped to push inflation up.

Core inflation, which excludes energy prices and other volatile items, rose by 1.3% in the 12 months to April, the Office for National Statistics said.

The Bank of England says inflation in Britain is heading above its 2% target and will hit 2.5% at the end of 2021 thanks to a rise in global oil prices and the expiry in September of COVID emergency cuts to value-added tax in the hospitality sector, as well as comparisons with the COVID slump of 2020.

The BoE thinks inflation will then slip back to 2% in 2022 and 2023.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and William Schomberg)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS