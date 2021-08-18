Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK inflation slows more sharply than expected to 2.0% in July

08/18/2021 | 07:27am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British inflation fell back to the Bank of England's 2% target last month in an unexpectedly sharp drop, official data showed on Wednesday, with the clothing and recreation and culture sectors dragging the rate of price growth lower.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the data to show consumer prices rose at an annual rate of 2.3% in July following a 2.5% rise in June.

Sterling showed little reaction to the figures as investors judged the data was likely to represent a blip in a generally rising trend for inflation.

Earlier this month the BoE said it expected inflation to jump to 4.0% around the end of the year, which would be a decade high. But the BoE said it still thought the jump in inflation would prove to be temporary.

The ONS data showed signs of continued inflation pressure in prices paid and charged by factories.

Output costs rose more quickly than in June and by more than the economists polled by Reuters had expected, increasing by 4.9% compared with July last year. Input costs also rose by more than expected, jumping by almost 10%.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by William Schomberg)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:29aT MOBILE US : Mobile says hackers seal abou 7.8 mln pospaid cusomers' personal daa
RE
02:27aUK inflation slows more sharply than expected to 2.0% in July
RE
02:27aUK inflation slows more sharply than expected to 2.0% in July
RE
02:23aCarlsberg raises guidance after beating quarterly expectations
RE
02:19aBaidu says 2nd-gen Kunlun AI chips enter mass production
RE
02:15aNew Zealand dollar up slightly, recovers losses made after RBNZ
RE
02:07aChina's Baidu launches U.S. dollar bond amid regulatory uncertainty at home
RE
02:07aChina's Baidu launches U.S. dollar bond amid regulatory uncertainty at home
RE
02:03aMalaysia's king wants new premier to face confidence vote
RE
02:03aT MOBILE US : Hackers steal some personal data of about 7.8 million T-Mobile customers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Factbox-From e-commerce to education, China's season of regulatory crackdown
2Asian shares move off near year lows, NZ holds rates steady
3PT HARUM ENERGY TBK : PT HARUM ENERGY TBK : Information Disclosure on the Transfer of Shares Acquired from Sha..
4MEGHMANI ORGANICS LIMITED : OTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT::Composite Scheme of Arrangement - Receipt of Listing ..
5BHP, Woodside investors jittery over $29 billion petroleum merger

HOT NEWS