Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK inflation to hit 18% in early 2023, Citi forecasts

08/22/2022 | 05:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk past the Bank of England, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British consumer price inflation is set to peak at 18% - nine times the Bank of England's target - in early 2023, an economist at U.S. bank Citi said on Monday, raising his forecast once again in the light of the latest jump in energy prices.

"The question now is what policy may do to offset the impact on both inflation and the real economy," Benjamin Nabarro said in a note to clients.

Consumer price inflation was last above 18% in 1976.

The front-runner to become Britain's next prime minister, Liz Truss, was likely to come up with measures to support households that would have a limited offsetting impact on headline inflation, Nabarro said.

With inflation now set to peak substantially higher than the Bank of England's 13% forecast in August, its Monetary Policy Committee was likely to conclude that the risks of more persistent inflation have intensified, the note said.

"This means getting rates well into restrictive territory, and quickly," Nabarro said.

"Should signs of more embedded inflation emerge, we think Bank Rate of 6-7% will be required to bring inflation dynamics under control. For now though, we continue to think evidence for such effects are limited with increases in unemployment still more likely to allow the MPC to pause around the turn of the year," he added.

The BoE announced a rare half percentage-point interest rate increase earlier this month and investors expected another big move when the MPC makes its next scheduled monetary policy announcement on Sept. 15.

Nabarro said he expected Britain's retail price index - which is used to set the return on inflation-linked bonds - would peak at over 20%.

(Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken)

By William Schomberg


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.64% 0.58539 Delayed Quote.8.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.19% 0.652137 Delayed Quote.11.23%
ENERGY S.P.A. -0.58% 2.565 Delayed Quote.0.00%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.16% 0.84777 Delayed Quote.0.97%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.16% 0.010598 Delayed Quote.6.62%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.06% 0.846919 Delayed Quote.14.39%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:13aIndia bond yields rise for third straight day as inflation fears loom
RE
06:12aDEPUTY CHAIR OF UKRAINIAN AGRARIAN COUNCIL : About 30% of ukraini…
RE
06:12aU.S. to spend more than $500 billion on climate over a decade under three laws, study says
RE
06:09aU.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle over abortion restrictions
RE
06:08aDEPUTY CHAIR OF UKRAINIAN AGRARIAN COUNCIL : In august ukraine wi…
RE
06:07aMARKETMIND : Yuan, euro and pound head down the Hole
RE
06:06aGerman recession increasingly likely, Bundesbank says
RE
06:06aUncertain demand prospects undermine copper prices
RE
06:05aHIRING AND DATA : how the U.S. will set up new Medicare drug price talks
RE
06:00aNew breed of video sites thrive on misinformation and hate
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1German exports beyond the EU slump in July
2Fresenius Shares Rise on New CEO Appointment
3Angolan opposition leader says one-party state is 'big cancer' of socie..
4Forecast for Powell's mountain resort trip: High inflation, limited vis..
5UnitedHealth, Amazon among bidders for Signify Health- reports

HOT NEWS