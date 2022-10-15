UK insider dealing probes dipped since COVID-19

(Repeats Friday story with no changes to text)
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - British authorities have
searched five homes and arrested eight people in connection with
insider-dealing investigations since March 2020, pointing to a
lull in regulatory action at a time when widespread home working
has raised market abuse risks.
The data disclosed by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)
to Reuters comes amid pressure on the watchdog to improve its
broader enforcement record, after facing criticism over its
handling of the collapse of several funds.
The shift to remote working since the COVID-19 pandemic has
raised regulatory fears that bankers could cheat markets by
taking advantage of laxer systems and controls away from the
watchful gaze of bosses and compliance teams.
Five lawyers specialising in white collar crime interviewed
by Reuters said the number of insider dealing arrests and
searches disclosed was modest, particularly when compared to the
mass arrests of insider dealing rings in probes codenamed
Operation Tabernula and Saturn launched by the FCA and its
predecessor, the Financial Services Authority, over a decade
ago.
"Home working clearly gives rise to new and different
conduct risks," said Sarah Hitchins, a partner in Allen &
Overy's litigations and investigations team.
"Given what a priority market abuse and insider trading is
for the FCA, you would have thought there might have been more"
action, Hitchins added, while conceding the pandemic may have
made the watchdog's job harder.
Reuters obtained the information through a Freedom of
Information (FOI) request and subsequent enquiries to the FCA.
FCA data shows a fall in cases during the pandemic. The
watchdog's latest annual report said it had 72 open insider
dealing cases as of 31 March 2022, compared to 71 the prior
year. It had 88 open insider dealing cases as of March 2020,
before the pandemic gripped Britain.
Stamping out market abuse such as insider dealing – trading
a company's publicly-quoted securities with access to
confidential, market-moving information - is a key enforcement
area for the FCA.
Asked about its record on market abuse, a spokesperson for
the watchdog said: "The FCA is vigilant in detecting abusive
practices where they occur, and we take robust action to protect
market participants from harm caused by such abuse."
In response to a question about the dip in enforcement
activity, the FCA said it did not have targets for arrests or
convictions, that its work to combat market abuse was data
driven and that insider dealing was just one part of that work.
Widespread home working has thrown up new challenges for
market watchdogs. Regulators globally are concerned about
illicit discussion of confidential, market-moving matters on
personal phones and platforms like WhatsApp – in an industry
where communications are routinely recorded to deter market
abuse.
The FCA said it was actively discussing personal device use
with a range of UK-authorised firms, but declined to divulge
further details.
"The use of instant messaging tools by staff on personal
devices certainly poses significant challenges," said James
Alleyne, legal counsel at Kingsley Napley. "We would certainly
expect to see much more activity in this area."
Bloomberg reported on Monday that the FCA had submitted
information requests to major banks about staff use of texting
and apps such as WhatsApp, but had not yet launched a full-blown
investigation.
HOME VISITS
The FCA warned in October 2021 that it might drop in on
banks' remote-working staff to check they were playing by the
rules.
However, the watchdog told Reuters it had made no such
visits in connection with its work on market abuses without
police present since March 2020.
Three of the lawyers Reuters consulted said home visits
without police were always going to prove tricky.
"This raises numerous issues, particularly under human
rights laws," said Alleyne, citing the right to privacy under
the European Convention of Human Rights - which still applies in
Britain after Brexit.
In a response to Reuters, the FCA noted that home visits
were unlikely to be considered proportionate in routine
scenarios if firms had appropriate systems and controls in
place.
But the watchdog said it has conducted an unspecified number
of supervisory visits to companies' offices where record keeping
was raised - and said compliance was also tested through other
supervisory work, without giving details.
U.S. regulators' investigations of messaging tools are
further advanced. The Securities and Exchange Commission and
Commodity Futures Trading Commission said last month they had
fined 16 finance firms - including Barclays and Goldman Sachs -
a combined $1.8 billion in civil probes that uncovered
clandestine discussions between staff on deals and trades using
personal devices and messaging platforms such as WhatsApp.
The U.S. probes found the behaviour had become more acute
since the pandemic.
The British watchdog has issued a string of smaller fines
against individuals and firms for breaches of market abuse rules
and a 531,000 pounds ($593,000) penalty on Sigma Broking Ltd
this month for failures in reporting between 2014-16, which it
said left potential market abuse undetected.
The FCA said the insider dealing arrests and searches
disclosed to Reuters related to suspect activity both before and
after March 2020, when Britain first imposed COVID-19 lockdowns.
The watchdog added they were unrelated to four insider
dealing prosecutions it had commenced since March 2020.
Over the past five years the FCA has secured just two
convictions for insider trading, a Times newspaper investigation
found in June, compared to 20 between 2012 and 2016. The FCA
declined to comment on the data in the Times story.
In the disclosure to Reuters, the FCA said its officers
and police searched six premises in total - five residential
addresses and one office - as part of its insider dealing probes
during the period of nearly two-and-a-half years through August
2022.
Reuters was unable to verify the names of the
individuals arrested, the firms they worked for, or whether the
arrests were linked. The regulator said the investigations were
ongoing.
None of those arrested have been charged, the FCA said.
($1 = 0.9039 pounds)
(Reporting by Iain Withers, Sinead Cruise and Kirstin Ridley,
Editing by Elisa Martinuzzi and Frank Jack Daniel)