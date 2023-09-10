(Alliance News) - Insolvency companies in the UK could become formally regulated for the first time, Sky News reported on Sunday.

The UK government cancelled plans dating back to 2021 aiming to remove the current quartet of regulatory bodies and establish a new regulatory agency within the Insolvency Service, Sky News said.

The cancellation of the plans would mean that the government ditched its pledge to establish a new watchdog.

An official announcement from the UK government could come as early as Monday.

Reforms would aim to bring insolvency firms in line with existing rules for providers of audit and legal services.

Insolvency services providers have been regulated by recognised professional bodies such as the Insolvency Practitioners Association and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales.

