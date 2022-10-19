Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

UK interior minister Suella Braverman's resignation letter

10/19/2022 | 12:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Britain's cabinet meeting at Number 10 Downing Street, London

LONDON (Reuters) - British interior minister Suella Braverman said on Wednesday she had resigned after sending an official document from her personal email in a "technical infringement" of government rules.

Below is the full text of her letter to Prime Minister Liz Truss, which she posted on Twitter:

"Dear Prime Minister,

It is with the greatest regret that I am choosing to tender my resignation.

Earlier today, I sent an official document from my personal email to a trusted parliamentary colleague as part of policy engagement, and with the aim of gamering support for government policy on migration.

This constitutes a technical infringement of the rules. As you know, the document was a draft Written Ministerial Statement about migration, due for publication imminently. Much of it had already been briefed to MPs. Nevertheless it is right for me to go.

As soon as I realised my mistake, I rapidly reported this on official channels, and informed the Cabinet Secretary. As Home Secretary I hold myself to the highest standards and my resignation is the right thing to do.

The business of government relies upon people accepting responsibility for their mistakes. Pretending we haven't made mistakes, carrying on as if everyone can't see that we have made them, and hoping that things will magically come right is not serious politics. I have made a mistake; I accept responsibility; I resign.

It is obvious to everyone that we are going through a tumultuous time. I have concerns about the direction of this government. Not only have we broken key pledges that were promised to our voters, but I have had serious concerns about this government's commitment to honouring manifesto commitments, such as reducing overall migration numbers and stopping illegal migration, particularly the dangerous small boats crossings.

It has been a great honour to serve at the Home Office. in even the brief time that I have been here, it has been very clear that there is much to do, in terms of delivering on the priorities of the British people. They deserve policing they can respect, an immigration policy they want and voted for in such unambiguous numbers at the last election, and laws which serve the public good, and not the interests of selfish protestors.

I am very grateful to all of my officials, special advisers and ministerial team for all of their help during my time as Home Secretary. I especially would like to pay tribute to the heroic policemen and women and all those who work at Border Force and in our security services.

To oversee Operation Bridges - the largest policing operation in a generation - was a great honour and I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve.

I wish my successor good luck.

Yours sincerely,

Rt Hon Suella Braverman KC MP"

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar and Kylie MacLellan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
12:43pSalvini sees new Italian government installed early next week
RE
12:42pFloridians arrested for voter fraud expressed confusion, police videos show
RE
12:42pWall St struggles as losses in Abbott counter Netflix's gains
RE
12:42pUK PM Truss to Braverman: it is important confidentiality is respected
RE
12:37pSNAPSHOT-Britain's political and market turmoil
RE
12:34pUK 30-year gilt yield falls below 4% after exclusion from BoE QT sales
RE
12:32pNigeria LNG has not yet cancelled cargoes despite force majeure - sources
RE
12:32pNlng force majeure was pre-emptive, depends on duration of flood…
RE
12:32pNigeria lng has not yet cancelled cargoes since force majeure an…
RE
12:28pGrant Shapps to replace Suella Braverman as UK interior minister - BBC
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML shrugs off slowdown, U.S. China sanctions, reports strong Q3
2Nasdaq futures bolstered by Netflix's subscriber turnaround
3Analyst recommendations: Blackrock, Intel, Netflix, PepsiCo, Schwab...
4Nestle raises full-year sales guidance after nine-month sales beat
5Oil ticks up in tight market but bearish signals remain

HOT NEWS