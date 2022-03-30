Log in
UK introduces new sanctions powers targetting Russian oligarchs' aircraft and ships

03/30/2022 | 12:45pm EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - The British government said on Wednesday it had put in place new legal powers to prohibit maintenance on aircraft or ships belonging to specific sanctioned Russian oligarchs or their businesses.

These new powers have immediately been used to strengthen sanctions already in place on businessmen Eugene Shvidler and Oleg Tinkov, the government said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by William James)


© Reuters 2022
