Jan 16 (Reuters) - Brokerages Panmure Gordon and Liberum on Tuesday announced an all-share merger to create what they say will be the UK's largest independent investment bank.

Global investment firm Atlas Merchant Capital, which owns Panmure, will provide financial backing and liquidity for the enlarged group, the companies said.

