UK investors assess the impact of fresh sanctions against Russia

Today, UK's main index is down 0.1% as investors expect more sanctions against Russia, after the discovery of civilian killings by Russian soldiers in Boutcha in Ukraine. Joe Biden has called for Putin to be tried for war crimes.

Among stocks, Vodafone fell 0.9% after being downgraded by Berenberg to "hold" from "buy", while Lloyds Banking Group dipped 0.3% after Barclays cut it to "equal weight".

Housebuilders are taking a hit as they may have to set aside further payments for fixing cladding on older buildings following the Grenfell tragedy.

Things to read today:

