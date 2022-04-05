Log in
Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

UK investors assess the impact of fresh sanctions against Russia

04/05/2022 | 04:19am EDT
The FTSE inched up higher yesterday amid a global rally in the tech sector, as US-listed Chinese companies returned to popularity due to efforts by Beijing to ease fears of delisting. Cyclical stocks were the best performers overall, especially consumer discretionary and industrial sectors. Meanwhile, the energy sector underperformed as Brent prices remained steady.

Today, UK's main index is down 0.1% as investors expect more sanctions against Russia, after the discovery of civilian killings by Russian soldiers in Boutcha in Ukraine. Joe Biden has called for Putin to be tried for war crimes.

Among stocks, Vodafone fell 0.9% after being downgraded by Berenberg to "hold" from "buy", while Lloyds Banking Group dipped 0.3% after Barclays cut it to "equal weight".

Housebuilders are taking a hit as they may have to set aside further payments for fixing cladding on older buildings following the Grenfell tragedy.

 

Things to read today:

Blockchain and financial markets: will computers push out brokers? (Financial Times)

Nickel-Market Failure Probed by U.K. Regulators (WSJ)

Musk, Twitter CEO Wade Straight Into Old Debate Over Edit Button (Bloomberg)


