UK investors may have to sit a test before buying a high-risk product

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Investors may have to sit a
test before they can buy high-risk financial products, Britain's
Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday as it seeks to turn
the tide on online scams and apply lessons from the costly
collapse of investment fund London Capital & Finance.
"We are concerned that too often consumers are investing in
high-risk investments they don't understand and can lead to
significant and unexpected losses," Sheldon Mills, the FCA's
executive director for consumer and competition, said in a
statement.
The FCA said it was proposing to create new categories of
investments that would face restrictions on marketing, and
further segmenting the high-risk investment market from safer
investments.
The watchdog is looking at ways to make risk warnings more
effective.
"Other suggestions in the paper include requiring consumers
to watch educational videos or to pass an online test to
demonstrate sufficient knowledge about financial products," the
FCA said.
"This could help prevent consumers from simply clicking
through and accessing high-risk investments that they do not
understand."
Under the current system, a firm authorised by the FCA can
approve financial promotions made by unauthorised persons, a
set-up that has drawn scrutiny from lawmakers.
"The FCA is seeking views on whether there should be more
requirements for these firms to monitor a financial promotion on
an ongoing basis, after approval, to ensure it remains clear,
fair and not misleading," the watchdog said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Edmund Blair)