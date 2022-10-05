Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK investors pull record $2.7 billion from equity funds in September

10/05/2022 | 03:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People walk through the City of London financial district during rush hour in London

LONDON (Reuters) - UK-based investors pulled a record 2.4 billion pounds ($2.74 billion) from equity funds in September, funds network Calastone said on Wednesday.

The net outflows make September the worst month in what is already the worst year on record for equity funds, Calastone said.

Funds focused on UK equities were the worst hit, Calastone added, with 694 million pounds' worth of selling making for the sixteenth consecutive month of outflows. U.S. equity funds also saw their biggest outflows on record.

The outflows underline investors' lack of confidence in Britain this year, a trend exacerbated in recent weeks by the UK's "mini-budget" on Sept. 23 which included hefty unfunded tax costs that sent government bond yields soaring and the pound plunging.

"The near-permanently frosty attitude towards UK assets shows no signs of thawing," said Edward Glyn, head of global markets at Calastone.

In the third quarter, overall equity fund outflows hit 4.7 billion pounds, more than the amount withdrawn in the whole of 2016.

Global markets have taken a pummelling in recent months, as major central banks hike interest rates in an attempt to combat high inflation, even as economic growth slows down.

"The surge in global bond yields is driving a dramatic repricing of assets of all kinds," Glyn said.

Glyn attributed record U.S. outflows to growth stocks' sensitivity to interest rates, said emerging markets have been hurt by the prospect of a recession and the stronger dollar, and cited a loss of momentum in China to explain outflows in the Asia-Pacific region.

Beyond equities, inflows to fixed income funds turned "sharply negative" in the last week of September as markets reacted to the British government's fiscal plans, Calastone said.

Funds with an environmental, social and governance (ESG)focus also saw losses, with their first overall outflow in more than three years, Calastone said.

Property funds also saw sharply higher outflows in September, with a net outflow of 89 million pounds driven by a collapse in buying interest, Calastone said. Glyn said that this was "not a property-specific problem".

($1 = 0.8771 pounds)

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

By Elizabeth Howcroft


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:18aAfrican Union invites Ethiopia's warring parties to peace talks
RE
03:16aS.African business activity contracts in Sept -PMI
RE
03:14aRussians fleeing mobilisation will not automatically get French visas - minister
RE
03:13aS.Korean shares end higher on hints of cooling economy
RE
03:13aApple asks suppliers to shift some AirPods, Beats production to India - Nikkei
RE
03:12aGerman exports beat expectations despite cooling global economy
RE
03:12aPutin formally annexes more than 15% of Ukraine
RE
03:10aUK investors pull record $2.7 billion from equity funds in September
RE
03:06aThai economy seen up 3.0 to 3.5% this year - Finance Minister
RE
03:06aEngine parts makers must cross 'valley of death' to reach EV era
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Banks financing Musk's Twitter deal face hefty losses
2S.Korea central bank expects inflation to stay high for lengthy period
3Thai rice exporters' association: no impact from floods on exports, for..
4Nokia enhances Industrial portfolio with specialized devices for hazard..
5Musk to proceed with $44bn Twitter takeover in latest U-turn

HOT NEWS