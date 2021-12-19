Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK is monitoring COVID-19 data closely, to act if necessary -health minister

12/19/2021 | 04:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Weekly cabinet meeting in Downing Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government is monitoring the latest COVID-19 data on an almost hourly basis and will do whatever is necessary to tackle the spread, health minister Sajid Javid told Sky News on Sunday.

Javid said analysis of the data suggested around 60% of all new COVID-19 cases in England are the fast-spreading Omicron variant, but the country was in a better position than last Christmas thanks to things such as vaccinations and testing.

Asked about reports of possible further measures, Javid said: "We will do what is necessary but it has got to be backed up by the data ... we are watching the data, discussing it with our scientists and our best advisers almost on an hourly basis and we will monitor that very carefully we will keep the situation under review."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:25aNetherlands starts 'painful' Christmas coronavirus lockdown
RE
06:21aFour people killed in expressway bridge collapse in China's Hubei province
RE
06:07aThailand sends refugees back to Myanmar as clashes continue
RE
06:03aTurnout down as Hong Kong votes in 'patriots'-only election
RE
05:54aUK health minister doesn't rule out new COVID restrictions before Christmas
RE
05:33aIslamic countries seek response to Afghanistan emergency
RE
05:12aUK PM's position not too weak to impose further COVID-19 restrictions - Javid
RE
05:02aSecurity forces deploy in Sudan's Khartoum against planned post-coup protests
RE
04:54aFacebook pays fines to Russia over banned content
RE
04:44aSecurity forces deploy in Sudan's Khartoum against planned post-coup protests
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russian gas exports to Europe via Yamal up after Saturday drop
2Telecom Egypt : Release from Telecom Egypt (ETEL.CA) Concerning Amendme..
3China to tighten antitrust legal enforcement - new antitrust bureau hea..
4Zhongzhi Enterprise founder Xie Zhikun dies aged 61
5Deutsche Telekom preparing sale of radio tower business in Q1 - Handels..

HOT NEWS