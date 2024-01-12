STORY: Defence ministry footage showed Typhoon fighter jets taking off from Cyprus. It said in a statement that "early indications are that the Houthis' ability to threaten merchant shipping has taken a blow."

Witnesses in Yemen confirmed explosions throughout the country to Reuters. U.S. President Joe Biden cautioned in a statement late on Thursday he would not hesitate to carry out further action if needed. A Houthi official confirmed "raids" in the capital Sanaa along with the cities of Saada and Dhamar as well as in Hodeidah governorate, calling them "American-Zionist-British aggression."

The ongoing strikes are one of the most dramatic demonstrations to date of the widening of Israel-Hamas war in the Middle East since its eruption in October.