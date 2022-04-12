Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK jobless rate falls to lowest since 2019

04/12/2022 | 02:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
City workers head to work during the morning rush hour in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's jobless rate slipped further below its level immediately before the coronavirus pandemic, underscoring the risk of inflation pressure in the labour market that has the Bank of England on alert.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.8% in the three months to February, down from the previous reading of 3.9% and below its 4.0% level in early 2020, shortly before COVID-19 cases first swept Europe.

The last time the British unemployment rate was lower than 3.8% was in 1974.

However, there were some signs of a slowing in demand for staff.

The number of job vacancies hit a fresh record high in the three months to March at 1.288 million but the 50,000 increase from February was the smallest rise in nearly a year.

Employment rose by a weaker-than-expected 10,000 in the December-February period - economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 50,000 rise - while unemployment fell by 86,000, the ONS said.

The BoE is watching closely for signs that the lack of candidates to fill jobs will push up wages to the extent that it risks a wage-price spiral.

Earnings excluding bonuses rose by 4.0% in the three months to February compared with the same period a year earlier, a stronger increase than those typically seen in the run-up to the pandemic.

But workers' pay is failing to keep up with accelerating inflation, contributing to what is expected to be the biggest hit to household income since the 1950s this year.

Using the ONS's CPI measure of inflation, pay excluding bonuses fell by 1.7%, the biggest drop since 2013.

A measures of the number of staff on businesses' payrolls in March rose by 35,000. February's increase was revised down to 174,000 from an original reading of 275,000.

(Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:59aGermany's Inflation Hits Highest Point in More Than 40 Years -- Update
DJ
02:58aU.S. surpasses Germany as top Swiss export market as pharma booms
RE
02:53aASOS first half profit falls 87% on supply chain constraints
RE
02:52aDubai utility DEWA rises 20% above IPO price
RE
02:51aOnline food company Just Eat Takeaway.com partners with grocer Ahold in Netherlands
RE
02:50aAsian bonds record biggest monthly foreign outflow since March 2020
RE
02:49aSri Lanka to temporarily suspend foreign debt payments - c. bank governor
RE
02:48aUK jobless rate falls to lowest since 2019
RE
02:47aJapanese share ends at near 4-week low on Wall Street weakness
RE
02:46aEasyjet says it is beating its expectations as demand recovers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed to raise rates aggressively in coming months, say economists- Reute..
2Meta to start testing money-making tools for its metaverse
3Nokia to exit the Russian market, no impact to financial outlook
4Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked a..
5Ukraine girds for Russian offensive in the east

HOT NEWS