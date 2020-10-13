Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK jobless rate hits 4.5% as work protection plan nears end

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 03:22am EDT
The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's unemployment rate rose by more than expected to 4.5% in the three months to August, its highest in more than three years, even before the end of the government's broad coronavirus job protection plan.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the jobless rate to rise more slowly, to 4.3% from 4.1% in the three months to July.

The number of people in employment fell by 153,000, much higher than a median forecast for a fall of 30,000 in the Reuters poll, and the Office for National Statistics revised up sharply its estimate for employment losses in previous months.

"Since the start of the pandemic there has been a sharp increase in those out of work and job hunting but more people telling us they are not actively looking for work," Jonathan Athow, the ONS's deputy national statistician, said.

"There has also been a stark rise in the number of people who have recently been made redundant."

The ONS data showed redundancies jumped by a record 114,000 on the quarter to 227,000, their highest level since 2009 when Britain was in the grip of the global financial crisis.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak reiterated on Tuesday that his priority remained to slow the rising job losses although he is replacing his 50-billion-pound wage subsidy scheme which expires at the end of this month with a less generous programme.

"I've been honest with people from the start that we would unfortunately not be able to save every job," he said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced a new system of restrictions for England on Monday and a minister said government may have to go further.

The Confederation of British Industry said ramping up the government's testing regime will be a key component to securing an economic recovery.

There were some positive signs in Tuesday's data.

Tax office figures showed the number of staff on company payrolls rose by a monthly 20,000 in September, slightly reducing the total number of job losses by that measure since March to 673,000.

The number of job vacancies rose by the most on record in the three months to September although the total remained down 40% compared with a year earlier.

The Bank of England has forecast that the unemployment rate will hit 7.5% by the end of the year. But BoE Governor Andrew Bailey on Monday repeated his warning that the economy could prove weaker than the central bank's forecasts.

Britain's economy grew in August at its slowest pace since May as its bounce-back from the lockdown slowed.

Scores of companies in Britain have announced plans to cut jobs since the pandemic struck. Last week the owner of clothing retailers Edinburgh Woollen Mills, Peacock's and Jaeger put 24,000 jobs at risk by saying it was set for administration.

($1 = 0.7666 pounds)

(Reporting by William Schomberg and Andy Bruce; Editing by Catherine Evans)

By William Schomberg and Andy Bruce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:37aINDONESIA C.BANK GOV : Does not plan to impose rules mandating resources exporters to convert earnings to rupiah
RE
03:35aLondon stocks retreat as coronavirus, Brexit doubts weigh
RE
03:34aJapan's Suga to order new economic stimulus as early as November - Nikkei
RE
03:33aINDONESIA C.BANK GOV : Will take further measures to support econ recovery by taking into account global dynamics, covid outbreak, pandemic impact on indonesia economy
RE
03:31aINDONESIA C.BANK GOV : Monetary policy stance accommodative
RE
03:30aBank indonesia to focus on 'quantitative channel' such as providing liquidity to stimulate gdp growth- gov
RE
03:30aINDONESIA C.BANK GOV : Interest rate decision consistent with target to keep rupiah stable amid low inflation
RE
03:30aCNMV COMISIÓN NACIONAL DEL MERCADO DE VAL : The Spanish Official State Gazette (BOE) has published the templates used for the Annual Corporate Governance and Board Member Remuneration Reports of listed companies
PU
03:29aIndonesia c.bank keeps lending facility rate at 4.75%
RE
03:29aIndonesia c.bank keeps deposit facility rate at 3.25%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple and Amazon drive rally on Wall Street
2Walt Disney restructures entertainment businesses to boost streaming
3TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Takeda group begins manufacturing COVID-19 plasma treatment ahead of ap..
4J&J pauses COVID-19 vaccine trials due to unexplained illness in participant
5BHP GROUP : BHP : Withdrawal of resolution requisitioned by shareholders

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group