UK jobless rate hits lowest since 1974 as people quit labour market

09/13/2022 | 02:12am EDT
LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Britain's unemployment rate fell to its lowest since 1974 at 3.6% in the three months to July as more people left the labour market including those classified as long-term sick as well as students, official monthly figures showed on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the jobless rate to stay at 3.8%.

The Office for National Statistics said the number of people in employment grew by just 40,000 in the May-July period, less than a third of the increase expected by the economists polled by Reuters.

The economic inactivity rate - measuring the share of the population who are not in work and not looking for work - increased by 0.4 percentage points on the quarter to 21.7%.

The Bank of England is worried about increasing inactivity in the labour market as it could help to fuel inflation pressures due to a lack of candidates to fill jobs. (Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken)


© Reuters 2022
