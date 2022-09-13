UK jobless rate hits lowest since 1974 as people quit labour market

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Britain's unemployment rate fell
to its lowest since 1974 at 3.6% in the three months to July as
more people left the labour market including those classified as
long-term sick as well as students, official monthly figures
showed on Tuesday.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected the jobless rate
to stay at 3.8%.
The Office for National Statistics said the number of people
in employment grew by just 40,000 in the May-July period, less
than a third of the increase expected by the economists polled
by Reuters.
The economic inactivity rate - measuring the share of the
population who are not in work and not looking for work -
increased by 0.4 percentage points on the quarter to 21.7%.
The Bank of England is worried about increasing inactivity
in the labour market as it could help to fuel inflation
pressures due to a lack of candidates to fill jobs.
