Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK jobless rate rises for first time since COVID-19 lockdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/15/2020 | 02:53am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Chester

Britain's unemployment rate rose for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown began in March but official data published on Tuesday also showed a less severe fall in employment than feared.

The unemployment rate increased to 4.1% in the three months to July from 3.9% in the April-June period, the Office for National Statistics said.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the unemployment rate to rise to 4.1%.

However, the fall in the number of people in employment was a relatively small 12,000 compared with a median forecast for a fall of 125,000 in the Reuters poll.

Figures from Britain's tax office showed the number of staff on company payrolls fell by 695,000 between March and August, versus a sharply revised 659,000 in the March-July period.

Economists expect more jobs to be lost as the government's huge job retention subsidies are wound down before expiring at the end of October.

"This is a difficult time for many as the pandemic continues to have a profound impact on people's jobs and livelihoods," finance minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement.

"That's why protecting jobs and helping people back into work continues to be my number one priority."

The number of job vacancies rose to 434,000 in the three months to August, almost 30% higher than in the April-to-June period but almost half their level before the pandemic.

(Reporting by William Schomberg and David Milliken)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:01aJapan ruling party head Suga preparing cabinet, continuity in foreground
RE
03:00aSainsbury's sales up 5.6%, asda up 4.2%, morrisons up 10.4% -nielsen
RE
03:00aTotal uk grocery sales up 5.3% year-on-year in four weeks to sept. 5 -nielsen
RE
03:00aTesco sales up 7.5% in 12 weeks to sept. 5 -nielsen
RE
03:00aFuel demand rises as schools open, commuters shun public transport
RE
02:59aUpbeat China data, vaccine hopes power S.Korea shares to over 2-yr high
RE
02:59aTech leads crisis-driven M&A boom with $350 billion deal rush
RE
02:53aUK jobless rate rises for first time since COVID-19 lockdown
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKOLA CORPORATION : GM encouraged by global recovery, but not interested in 'short-term pop' for stock - CEO
2APPLE INC. : Nvidia to buy chip designer Arm for $40 billion as SoftBank exits
3FAURECIA SE : Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot maker PSA revise merger terms due to COVID-19 crisis
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : How ByteDance's CEO balked at selling TikTok's U.S. business
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China's Tencent to open Southeast Asia regional hub in Singapore

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group