UK jobless rate rises to 3.7%, but pay growth speeds up again

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Britain's unemployment rate
rose to 3.7% in the three months to October but basic wages
increased by the most on record excluding the coronavirus
pandemic period, the Office for National Statistics said on
Tuesday.
The Bank of England is watching pay growth closely as it
tries to assess the risks of long-term inflation problems in
Britain coming from the country's tight labour market.
Regular pay rose by a stronger-than-expected 6.1% in the
August-to-October period, the biggest increase since records
began in 2001 excluding jumps during the COVID-19 period which
were distorted by lockdowns and government support measures.
The ONS said the economic inactivity rate - or the share
of people not in work and not looking for it - fell in the three
months to October to 21.5%, 0.2 percentage points lower than the
previous three-month period.
But the rate was 1.3 percentage points higher than
before the pandemic, it said.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected the jobless
rate to increase to 3.7% from its previous reading of 3.6%.
