UK jobless rate rises to highest since 2016

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Britain's unemployment rate rose
to 5.0%, its highest since early 2016, in the three months to
November as the coronavirus pandemic continued to take its toll
on the economy and the country went back into a lockdown,
official figures showed.
Separate data, also released by the Office for National
Statistics, showed the number of employees on company payrolls
in December was down 2.7% on a year earlier and 828,000 lower
than at the start of the pandemic in February.
British unemployment has been kept down by the government's
Job Retention Scheme, which supported 2.4 million jobs as of
Oct. 31, down from a peak of 8.9 million in May.
The programme is Britain's most expensive COVID economic
support measure, costing 46.4 billion pounds ($63 billion) up to
mid-December, and is due to end on April 30.
Finance minister Rishi Sunak will set out future job support
measures at his annual budget on March 3. Rising COVID cases
last year repeatedly forced him to scrap plans to end the Job
Retention Scheme.
"This crisis has gone on far longer than any of us hoped –
and every job lost as a result is a tragedy," Sunak said after
Tuesday's data.
"Whilst the NHS (National Health Service) is working hard to
protect people with the vaccine we’re throwing everything we’ve
got at supporting businesses, individuals and families."
Friday's data showed that the number of people in employment
dropped 88,000 in the three months to the end of November, a
smaller fall than the 100,000 drop forecast by economists in a
Reuters poll.
The jobless rate was below the 5.1% poll forecast.
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said this month that
he believed the underlying jobless rate was higher, as the
official definition excludes people without work who have
temporarily postponed their job search due to the pandemic.
Britain went into a new COVID lockdown on Jan. 5 due to a
rapidly rising death toll that is now close to 100,000, the
highest in Europe.
($1 = 0.7332 pounds)
