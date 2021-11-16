UK jobs rise again after furlough scheme, easing BoE worries

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - British employers added more
workers to their payrolls in October after the government's
job-protecting furlough scheme ended, potentially easing the
lingering concerns at the Bank of England about the risks of
raising interest rates.
Sterling rose as data showed the number of employees on
company payrolls rose by 160,000 to 29.3 million employees last
month and the unemployment rate in the third quarter fell by
more than expected.
The Bank of England, weighing up when to raise interest
rates, is watching closely for how the labour market holds up
after the scheme expired, with an estimated 1.1 million people
still on it in its final days.
The Office for National Statistics said it was possible that
people made redundant at the end of the furlough scheme would
continue to appear as in work in the data for a few further
months, while they worked out their notice period.
"However, responses to our business survey suggest that the
numbers made redundant was likely to be a small share of those
still on furlough at the end of September 2021," the ONS said.
Separate official data published on Tuesday showed the
unemployment rate fell to 4.3% in the three months to September.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected the unemployment
rate to fall to 4.4% from 4.5% in the three months to August.
(Reporting by William Schomberg and David Milliken)