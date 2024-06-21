WASHINGTON (Reuters) -British journalist Robert Winnett will not join the Washington Post as editor and remain at the London-based the Daily Telegraph, a staff memo from the U.S. newspaper's publisher showed.

"It is with regret that I share with you that Robert Winnett has withdrawn from the position of Editor at The Washington Post," publisher Will Lewis said in the memo.

The news comes amid a shake-up at the storied U.S. newspaper after Sally Buzbee exited as executive editor earlier this month. She was set to be replaced by former Wall Street Journal editor-in-chief Matt Murray through the Nov. 5 presidential election, followed by Winnett.

