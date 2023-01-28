Advanced search
UK judge orders soldier accused of terrorism offence remanded in custody

01/28/2023 | 11:10am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - A judge on Saturday adjourned legal proceedings against a serving soldier in the British army who is accused of terrorism and explosives-related offences and remanded the 21-year-old in custody, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

London's Metropolitan Police said on Friday they had charged Daniel Abed Khalif from Stafford in central England with eliciting or attempting to elicit in August 2021 information that could be used by a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

He was also charged with the offence of placing an article which other people might fear was a bomb on or before Jan. 2 this year.

When Khalif appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday, the judge adjourned proceedings until Feb. 3 so that the Attorney General can give permission for the case to go ahead, the CPS said.

It said Khalif did not make a plea and was remanded in custody.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Helen Popper)


HOT NEWS