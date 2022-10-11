UK labour market exodus drives jobless rate down to 3.5%

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Britain's unemployment rate
fell to its lowest since 1974 at 3.5% in the three months to
August, but the drop was driven by a record jump in the number
of people leaving the labour market, adding to the Bank of
England's headaches.
The number of people classed as inactive - neither in work
nor looking for it - rose by 252,000 from the three months to
May, the biggest such increase since records began in 1971, the
Office for National Statistics said.
The BoE, which is also trying to stem financial market
turmoil triggered by new Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic
programme, is worried that Britain's shrinking labour market
will add to inflation pressures.
The ONS said there had been a spike in employment and a fall
in inactivity in the three months to May which might, at least
in part, explain some of the change in the three months to
August.
The 0.6 percentage points increase in the inactivity
rate to 21.7% in the June-August period was the biggest on
record alongside the increase in the March-May period of 2020
when the coronavirus pandemic hit Europe, the ONS said.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected the jobless rate
to remain at 3.6%.
The number of people in employment fell by 109,000 in the
June-August period, less than a median forecast for a 155,000
drop in the Reuters poll.
(Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Andy Bruce)