Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

UK labour market exodus drives jobless rate down to 3.5%

10/11/2022 | 02:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Britain's unemployment rate fell to its lowest since 1974 at 3.5% in the three months to August, but the drop was driven by a record jump in the number of people leaving the labour market, adding to the Bank of England's headaches.

The number of people classed as inactive - neither in work nor looking for it - rose by 252,000 from the three months to May, the biggest such increase since records began in 1971, the Office for National Statistics said.

The BoE, which is also trying to stem financial market turmoil triggered by new Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic programme, is worried that Britain's shrinking labour market will add to inflation pressures.

The ONS said there had been a spike in employment and a fall in inactivity in the three months to May which might, at least in part, explain some of the change in the three months to August.

The 0.6 percentage points increase in the inactivity rate to 21.7% in the June-August period was the biggest on record alongside the increase in the March-May period of 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic hit Europe, the ONS said.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the jobless rate to remain at 3.6%.

The number of people in employment fell by 109,000 in the June-August period, less than a median forecast for a 155,000 drop in the Reuters poll. (Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Andy Bruce)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.11% 0.56861 Delayed Quote.7.03%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.11% 0.656556 Delayed Quote.12.22%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.37% 0.88013 Delayed Quote.4.52%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.22% 0.011003 Delayed Quote.9.72%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.60% 0.908884 Delayed Quote.22.01%
Latest news "Economy"
02:31aFrench government ready to intervene to lift refineries blockade - ministers
RE
02:30aHeathrow Airport warns on demand outlook for travel
RE
02:29aChina Sept vehicle sales up 25.7% y/y - industry association
RE
02:27aJapanese investors turn net sellers of foreign debt in September
RE
02:25aPlus500 Sees FY Revenue, EBITDA To Be Ahead Of Current Market Expectations
RE
02:24aLondon copper eases as firmer U.S. dollar dents appeal
RE
02:23aUK's Plus500 sees FY revenue, profit ahead of analysts' estimates
RE
02:21aAustralian shares reverse course to end lower as commodity stocks weigh
RE
02:19aBank of England to buy inflation-linked UK gilts
RE
02:18aUK labour market exodus drives jobless rate down to 3.5%
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Musk's banks may have a way to cut losses from Twitter deal
2Hong Kong stocks tumble to 11-year lows after China backs zero-COVID po..
3Cryptoverse: Hack jitters push bitcoin investors back to the future
4War and prospect of rate hikes hoist dollar, gilt wipeout hits Treasuri..
5Indian shares decline as autos, energy weigh

HOT NEWS