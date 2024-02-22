LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Britain on Thursday said it had sanctioned more than 50 individuals and entities linked to Russia, seeking to diminish Russian President Vladimir Putin's weapons arsenal and war chest two years on from the invasion of Ukraine.

"Our international economic pressure means Russia cannot afford this illegal invasion. Our sanctions are starving Putin of the resources he desperately needs to fund his struggling war," Foreign Secretary David Cameron said in a statement.

The foreign office said those included in the sanctions were key Russian importers and manufacturers of machine tools that are used to manufacture defence systems and components ranging from missiles and engines to tanks and fighter jets. (Reporting by Muvija M and William James, writing by Farouq Suleiman, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)