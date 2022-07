"I have spoken out time and time again on matters relating to integrity, leadership and trust," Duncan said in a Facebook post. He was PPS in the government's Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

"The breakdown in trust from the last six months is abundantly clear ... I have felt for a considerable while that the situation cannot go on."

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, writing by Muvija M; editing by William James)