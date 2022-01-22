Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK lawmaker says he will meet police over government 'blackmail' accusations

01/22/2022 | 03:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Downing Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - A British Conservative lawmaker said he would meet police to discuss his accusations that Boris Johnson's government had attempted to "blackmail" parliamentarians who were suspected of trying to force the prime minister from office.

William Wragg, chair of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee and a member of Johnson's ruling party, said on Thursday some Conservatives had faced intimidation and blackmail from government representatives because of their desire to topple Johnson.

"I stand by what I have said. No amount of gaslighting will change that," he told the Daily Telegraph newspaper. "The offer of Number 10 to investigate is kind but I shall leave it to the experts. I am meeting the police early next week."

In response to Wragg's allegations Johnson told broadcasters on Thursday that he had neither seen nor heard any evidence to support Wragg's claims. His office has said it would look at any such evidence "very carefully".

London's Metropolitan Police said on Saturday it could not comment on any specific planned meetings.

"As with any such allegations, should a criminal offence be reported to the Met, it would be considered," a spokesman said.

Johnson, who in 2019 won his party's biggest majority in more than 30 years, is fighting to shore up his authority after a series of revelations about parties in his Downing Street residence during COVID-19 lockdowns.

The "partygate" scandals, which followed criticism of the government's handling of a corruption row and other mis-steps, have dominated British politics for over a month, and drained public support from both Johnson personally and his party.

Johnson, who has repeatedly apologised for the parties and said he was unaware of many of them, has admitted he attended what he said he thought was a work event on May 20 last year, when social mixing was largely banned. Invitations had asked staff to "bring their own booze" to the event.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray is expected to deliver a report into the parties next week, with many Conservative lawmakers saying they would await her findings before deciding whether they would take action to topple Johnson.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:59aChina's Beijing to maintain COVID emergency status as Winter Olympics loom
RE
04:48aHong Kong health authorities warn of worsening COVID outbreak
RE
04:44aUK foreign minister Truss to visit Russia in Feb - RIA cites source
RE
04:35aResidents of Ukrainian city near Russian border brace for the unknown
RE
04:29aTokyo hits record 10,000 COVID cases, Japan over 50,000 for first time
RE
04:29aTokyo hits record 10,000 COVID cases, Japan over 50,000 for first time
RE
04:00aFormer Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad admitted to hospital
RE
03:49aFormer Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad admitted to hospital
RE
03:49aFirst part of $200 million U.S. defence aid arrives in Ukraine
RE
03:44aFROM RECOVERY TO RESILIENCE BUILDING : learning from tropical cyclone Seroja in Timor-Leste
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500, Nasdaq post worst weeks since pandemic start as Netflix woes d..
2Intel's $20 billion Ohio factory could become world's largest chip plan..
3Biden, Kishida agree to boost security, economic cooperation amid risin..
4Amazon could face claims by U.S. agency over union supporter's firing
5U.S. suspends 44 U.S flights by Chinese carriers after China action

HOT NEWS