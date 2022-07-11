Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK lawmakers approve windfall tax on oil and gas producers

07/11/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: General view of the Houses of Parliament in London

(Reuters) - British lawmakers approved a 25% windfall tax on oil and gas producers in the British North Sea on Monday, which the government says will raise 5 billion pounds ($5.95 billion) in one year to help people struggling with soaring energy bills.

The Energy Profits Levy will target profits made from a spike in oil and gas prices as energy demand is going up after pandemic lockdowns ended and the Russia-Ukraine conflict started.

The tax bill still has to pass through the upper legislative chamber known as the House of Lords to become law. The Lords can seek to amend a bill, but very rarely try to block legislation outright.

The tax was first announced by the Conservative government on May 26 and was met with critiques from oil and gas companies that it would shrink investment and domestic production.

The government says an investment incentive, which means firms could receive a 91 pence tax relief on every pound ($1.19) spent on new oil and gas extraction, would underpin energy security.

In response to a consultation, the government tweaked the bill to include a firm end date in 2025 and to allow firms to offset against the tax the cost of decommissioning old fields and investing in the electrification of producing fields.

Climate activists and opposition politicians have criticised the incentive mechanism in the bill for failing to offer tax advantages for renewable power projects.

Mike Tholen, sustainability director at oil and gas industry association Offshore Energy UK, said the industry is still concerned about how the tax will impact energy supplies, but recognises that the government has listened to concerns.

"We now ask that they continue to actively engage with the sector as the Levy unfolds, and take into account our further recommendations," Tholen said in an emailed statement.

($1 = 0.8400 pounds)


Britain's biggest oil and gas producers:

UK government reven
ue from oil and gas sector UK government revenue from oil and gas sector:

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pBiden will push for greater oil output on Mideast trip -Sullivan
RE
05:52pFourteen firms to get oil from U.S. strategic reserve in latest sale
RE
05:46pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.13% to 99.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pEuro Lost 1.42% to $1.0043 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pSterling Lost 1.19% to $1.1892 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pDollar Gains 0.98% to 137.43 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pNadine dorries and jacob rees-mogg are expected to endorse liz t…
RE
05:35pDogecoin Lost 5.63% to $0.064 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEthereum Lost 3.47% to $1136.62 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pBitcoin Lost 2.69% to $20395.70 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Tech Stocks Fall After Beijing Fines Alibaba, Tencent
2Could the U.S. ship more LNG to Europe?
3For EV battery makers, it's go small or go home
4Analyst recommendations: Newmont, Agilent Technologies, Prudential Fina..
5Analysis-Oil majors face output slump, deep losses if Russia stops Kaza..

HOT NEWS