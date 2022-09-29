UK lawmakers call on Kwarteng to bring forward budget forecasts

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A committee of lawmakers in
Britain's parliament urged finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng to
bring forward his planned Nov. 23 budget statement which will
include new forecasts by the country's fiscal watchdog.
Kwarteng announced a package of tax cuts last week in a
fiscal statement that lacked the usual accompanying Office for
Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecasts, sending British financial
markets into turmoil.
The Treasury Committee of the House of Commons said an
earlier forecast by the OBR would benefit a meeting of the Bank
of England's Monetary Policy Committee that is due to end with
an announcement on interest rates on Nov. 3.
