Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK leadership candidate Sunak: we can't promise lower taxes and more spending

07/12/2022 | 06:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak launches leadership campaign, in London

LONDON (Reuters) -Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday it was not credible to promise both lower taxes and higher public spending, speaking at a launch event for his campaign to be the country's next prime minister.

"It is not credible to promise lots more spending and lower taxes," Sunak said.

At the same event, he received the endorsement of Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and transport minister Grant Shapps, with the latter abandoning his own bid for the leadership of the Conservative Party.

Sunak said he did not want to distance himself from the fiscal decisions he made during the COVID-19 pandemic and how to deal with the ensuing additional debt and borrowing.

"Whilst that may be politically inconvenient for me, it is also the truth. As is the fact that once we've gripped inflation, I will get the tax burden down," he said.

"It is a question of when, not if."

(Reporting by Liz Piper and Kylie macLellan, writing by William James; editing by William Schomberg)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:36aSpain's pm sanchez says we want to unblock energy connections w…
RE
06:35aLondon's Heathrow airport caps departing passengers at 100,000 a day
RE
06:35aJGB yields fall after strong bond auction results
RE
06:34aChina's Henan bank customers face harassment, job loss over protests
RE
06:34aPm sanchez says if putin cuts off gas supplies to europe we nee…
RE
06:32aUK leadership candidate Tugendhat promises to fuel duty cut
RE
06:32aPm sanchez says spain's economic growth to be slower than expec…
RE
06:31aPm sanchez says helping ukraine is our moral obligation, but we…
RE
06:29aUK LEADERSHIP CANDIDATE SUNAK : we can't promise lower taxes and more spending
RE
06:25aU.S. small business sentiment drops near 9-1/2-year low in June- NFIB
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD Shares Fall on Speculation of Selling by Warren Buffett
2Asian stocks fall to two-year low, euro nears par with dollar on growth..
3It's time for Trump to 'sail into the sunset,' says Musk
4Dentsu : Invests in IDN Media, a Media Platform Company for Millennials..
5Rouble nears 59 to dollar, euro; Petropavlovsk shares slide

HOT NEWS