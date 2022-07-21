Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
UK leadership candidate Truss leads rival Sunak by 24 points - poll

07/21/2022 | 12:15pm EDT
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss leaves a venue of a hustings event, part of the Conservative party leadership campaign, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British leadership candidate Liz Truss held a 24 point lead over her rival Rishi Sunak in a YouGov poll of Conservative Party Members published on Thursday.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by William James)


© Reuters 2022
