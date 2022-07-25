UK leadership hopeful Truss says she wants clampdown on firms like TikTok
07/25/2022 | 05:00pm EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a Conservative Party leadership election, said on Monday she would crack down on Chinese-owned tech companies like TikTok if she wins.
"We absolutely should be cracking down on those types of companies," Truss said, when asked in a leadership debate on BBC television if she would be tough with Chinese tech companies.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by Elizabeth Piper)