Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK lockdown causes biggest drop in new car sales since World War Two

01/06/2021 | 02:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British new car sales fell nearly 30% last year in their biggest annual drop since 1943 as lockdown measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus hit the sector, a trade industry body said on Wednesday.

Demand stood at 1.63 million cars in 2020, preliminary data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed. It was particularly hard hit by a 97% fall in April, the first full month of a national lockdown.

Dealerships gradually reopened in June across the United Kingdom's four nations.

"We lost nearly three quarters of a million units over three or four months, which we never got back," said SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes.

Showrooms in England were closed again during a second lockdown in November but many were better prepared with "click and collect" options, allowing more purchases, but still leading to a 27% year-on-year slump.

The performance leaves new car sales at their lowest level since 1992, and suffering the biggest drop since 1943.

Then, Britain was fighting World War Two and industry was repurposed for the effort.

Last year, the sector was also awaiting a trade deal with its biggest export market, the European Union. An agreement was reached on Dec. 24, meaning immediate tariffs and disruption were avoided, but the sector warned on Wednesday of additional costs.

Diesel cars accounted for around one in five sales while battery electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles stood at a tenth.

In common with other non-essential retail, the car sector faces the challenge of new national lockdowns announced in England and Scotland this week.

The SMMT expects sales to be below 2 million this year, with the sector nervously looking ahead to March, one of the top two selling months of the year due to the change in the licence plate series.

"Where the industry is focussed at the moment, is what do we need to do to try to sustain sales..., sustain manufacturing over the next two to three months, especially with March being such a critical month for the industry and that will undoubtedly be affected," said Hawes.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Barbara Lewis)

By Costas Pitas


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:50aCROSSWORD CYBERSECURITY : announces its first Webinar Panel Discussion for 2021 Exploring The Cyber Skills Shortage
PU
02:48aChina says to take necessary measures to safeguard rights of app firms banned by U.S.
RE
02:46aBANK OF THAILAND : Monetary Policy Report, December 2020
PU
02:45aSouth Africa's rand muted as investors eye COVID-19 council meeting
RE
02:44aNurse first in netherlands to get covid-19 jab, one of europe's last countries to begin vaccinations
RE
02:40aUK lockdown causes biggest drop in new car sales since World War Two
RE
02:35aNasdaq futures tumble as investors brace for possible Blue Wave
RE
02:33aUK firms report heavy impact from November lockdown - BCC
RE
02:32aShanghai stainless steel extends rally on firm demand, nickel's surge
RE
02:30aChina foreign ministry, on trump barring u.s. transactions with eight chinese apps including alipay, says china will take necessary measures to safeguard legitimate rights of companies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy
2EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba plans $5 billion bond this month amid regulatory scrutiny - sources
3NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy
4TIANJIN ZHONGHUAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., : Chinese fund managers rush to capitalize on investors' green fever
5OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION : Global stocks fall as investors brace for possible 'blue sweep' in Geor..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ