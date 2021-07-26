Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK looks to remove China's CGN from nuclear power projects - FT

07/26/2021 | 07:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain is exploring ways to remove China's state-owned nuclear energy company China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN) from all future power projects in the UK, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the plans.

The change in Britain's stance could affect the Sizewell C nuclear energy project in Suffolk, eastern England, that France's EDF is scheduled to build with backing from CGN, and proposals for a new plant on the east coast at Bradwell-on-Sea in Essex, the newspaper said https://on.ft.com/3zCGvmb.

A spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, Zhao Lijian, said on Monday that "The British should earnestly provide an open, fair and non discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies."

China and Britain are important trade and investment partners for each other, he added.

"It is in the interests of both sides to conduct practical cooperation in the spirit of mutual benefit and a win-win result." Zhao said.

Britain has already announced plans to remove kit made by China's Huawei from its 5G telecoms network by the end of 2027.

Britain's Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) declined direct comment on the FT report.

"Nuclear power has an important role to play in the UK's low-carbon energy future, as we work towards our world-leading target to eliminate our contribution to climate change by 2050," a BEIS spokesperson said.

"All nuclear projects in the UK are conducted under robust and independent regulation to meet the UK's rigorous legal, regulatory and national security requirements, ensuring our interests are protected," the spokesperson added.

EDF declined to comment, while CGN had not responded to a request for comment.

The French company last month called on the British government to deliver the legislation that would underpin the financing of Sizewell C, saying it was now essential.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru and Cate Cadell in Beijing, Elizabeth Piper in London and Christian Lowe in Paris; Writing by Shivani Singh and Keith Weir; editing by Jonathan Oatis, Louise Heavens and David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:13aLebanese fleeing collapse at home seek security, salaries in UAE
RE
07:10aBoE's Vlieghe says economy needs help for at least several quarters
RE
07:07aAMAZON COM : Dollar eases as focus turns to Fed, cryptocurrencies jump
RE
07:05aMaster Visual Artist Bernard Stanley Hoyes Delivers Symbolic Spiral Steel Sculpture to Jamaica During the Pandemic
SE
07:04aUK looks to remove China's CGN from nuclear power projects - FT
RE
07:02aWall Street enforcement to get tougher as SEC's new top cop gets to work
RE
06:59aPerkinElmer to buy antibodies maker BioLegend for about $5.3 billion
RE
06:53aFutures fall as regulatory woes hammer Chinese stocks
RE
06:51aJLR parent Tata Motors posts quarterly loss as chip shortage weighs
RE
06:50aGold gains as focus shifts to Fed meeting
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Bitcoin leaps 12% to test recent peaks, ether hits three-week high
2Stocks drop on China clampdown at start of data-packed week
3Philips beats earnings forecast as it mobilises for respiratory device recall
4PROSUS N.V. : PROSUS N : European stocks ease from peaks, Prosus hits 1-year low
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ANALYSIS - LAW WITHOUT ORDER: investors grapple with China's regulatory risk

HOT NEWS